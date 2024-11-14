Anika Noni Rose makes a special appearance at the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure in Disneyland 

Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens with big band performances and appearances from "The Princess and the Frog" cast

Tiana's Bayou Adventure celebrates its grand opening at Disneyland with Anika Noni Rose and the rest of the cast from "The Princess and the Frog."

Grab your bag of beignets and prepare for a Bayou excursion at Disneyland, because Tiana's Bayou Adventure has officially celebrated its grand opening.

A similar ride is already open at Walt Disney World in Florida, so fans across the country can now experience the magic of the Bayou.

The celebrations brought out some serious royalty as Princess Tiana herself, Anika Noni Rose visited the park and performed hits from "The Princess and The Frog."

Joining the fun were other stars of the film like Jenifer Lewis, who plays Mama Odie, and Michael-Leon Wooley, who voices Louis. The two took a ride on the attraction and marveled at their characters brought to life in animatronic form.

We caught up with Princess Tiana herself, Anika Noni Rose, to hear her thoughts on the ride and she's just as excited as we are.

"I think it will speak to very many people very many different ways in loads of different age groups," she said. "It's here, it's here and it's amazing."

Jenifer Lewis was equally thrilled to be a part of such a historic moment in the park's history.

"I mean this is the first African American-themed ride in the parks," she said. "We're proud of this."

If you can't wait to experience the ride yourself, don't worry, you're almost there! Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens to the public this Friday.

You might want to bring a change of clothes though as riders are cautioned to expect to get wet on the ride.

For the first few days, there will be a virtual queue, so be sure to join through the Disneyland app to secure your spot.

