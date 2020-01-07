Pets & Animals

California sea lion euthanized after being found with pellet gun wounds in Newport Beach

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A California sea lion was euthanized after being found with pellet gun wounds in Newport Beach.

The one-year-old female sea lion was reported to be in distress by Newport Beach Animal Control on Dec. 16.

The sea lion, named Mandalorian by her rescuers, had two wounds that were limiting her ability to move normally.

She was rescued by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center who monitored and treated the sea lion before her health declined. The sea lion was euthanized Dec. 22.

The gunshot pellets were recovered and sent to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service Office of Law Enforcement for further investigation.

Peter Chang, CEO of PMMC put out the following statement:

"Unfortunately, what we saw is taking place up and down the Pacific Coast. These are disgusting and intentional acts, many of which are pre-meditated. We know there are many out there that feel like they are competing with the sea lions for the same resources. However, there's a pathway for us to cohabitate with these precious marine mammals, and shooting them is not the way."
