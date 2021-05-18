Another car window shot on a SoCal freeway following string of similar incidents

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating another instance of a car's windows being shot on a Southern California freeway after a string of similar incidents in recent weeks.

The latest incident happened Monday around 5 p.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway transition to the southbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the driver heard a boom and then a crackling of the window. When the driver pulled over, she noticed the window was damaged.

CHP says a BB was fired in this case, but it didn't pierce through the window.

Three other similar incidents along the 91 Freeway were reported Monday in Santa Fe Springs, Westminster and Santa Ana, according to CHP.

There have been multiple similar incidents reported in recent weeks on the 91 and other freeways.

