Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida battery case

An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL player Antonio Brown in Florida.

According to police, Brown is facing multiple charges including burglary with battery.

Investigators say that Brown and his trainer arrived at a home on Monday and attacked a man.

Officers were able to arrest Brown's trainer at the scene but were unable to locate the NFL wide receiver.

RELATED: Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

Last year, Brown asked to be released from the Raiders after the franchise fined him more than $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

After his short stint in Oakland, Brown was picked up by the Patriots and soon released when he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by two different women.
