Anza wildfire 75 percent contained

More than 100 firefighters were battling a 63-acre wildfire burning near the Anza community in Riverside County, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANZA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters have reached 75 percent containment on a wildfire that burned 63 acres Wednesday afternoon in the rural community of Anza, Riverside County fire officials said.

More than 100 firefighters, five air tankers and four helicopters battled the blaze that erupted shortly after 2 p.m. near Benton Way and Crams Corner Drive.

Crews with the U.S. Forest Service, Riverside County Fire Emergency Management Department and Cal Fire San Diego were able to stop the fire's forward progress around 5 p.m., according to fire officials.


There have been no reports of injuries or threatened structures.
Anza is about halfway between Temecula and Palm Desert.

A wildfire erupted shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday near Benton Road and Crams Corner Drive in the Anza community in Riverside County.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The City News Service contributed to this report.
