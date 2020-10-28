Human bones believed to be of 'ancient Indian' found by public works crew in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana public works crew on Tuesday found human remains, believed to be those of an "ancient Indian," while doing work on a sewer line below a sidewalk, prompting an investigation.
The public works crew was conducting sewer line work when they found the bones in the 1600 block of West Borchard Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

A representative of the Orange County Sheriff's-Coroner's Department determined the bones were human, Bertagna said. San Ana police said the remains are believed to be those of an "ancient Indian." The department turned the remains over to the coroner, who is working with the Native American Heritage Commission, which oversees proper burials in such cases.

Last month, human remains found at a construction site for the OC Streetcar project were determined to be from someone from Native American heritage and were more than a century old.

The remains in that case were also turned over to the Native American Heritage Commission.

City News Service contributed to this report.
