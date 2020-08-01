Apple Fire spreads to 4,125 acres in Riverside County, destroys 1 home as evacuation orders remain in place

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6346603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Southern California is hit by a scorching heat wave, a brush fire broke out in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County Friday evening, quickly burning at least 700 acres.

ALERT RIVCO MESSAGE #AppleFire NEW EVACUATION ORDERS issued north of Wilson St, east of Sunset Ave and west of Hathaway St. Interactive map is now available at https://t.co/wMWj2KQQ7e @CALFIRERRU @RSO @CityofBanning @BanningPolice pic.twitter.com/WtnRDUx6Cx — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 1, 2020

#AppleFIRE Morning Update 08/01/2020 6:30 a.m. - Morning Update 08/01/2020 6:30 a.m. The fire is 1900 acres and 0% contained. All Evacuation Orders remain in place. CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire is in Unified Command with the USFS, Riverside County Sheriff's Department and CHP pic.twitter.com/O10yKjd9Ee — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning after spreading to 4,125 acres and prompting mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the Apple Fire, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported.Responding firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect homes that were threatened, performing water drops from helicopters and establishing fire lines.An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.The evacuation orders were then expanded for homes north of Wilson Street, east of Sunset Avenue and west of Hathaway Street.Firefighters can again expect triple-digit temperatures in the area as they continue to battle the flames on Saturday.Crews are expected to focus their efforts on the Banning Bluff area, said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside. "The fire made a good run last night, threatened a lot of the homes," he said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.