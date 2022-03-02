russia

Apple suspends all product sales in Russia

Apple also said it has moved to limit access to digital services, such as Apple Pay, inside Russia.
By Brian Fung
EMBED <>More Videos

Apple suspends all product sales in Russia

RUSSIA -- Apple has stopped selling all of its products in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that it is "deeply concerned" about the Russian invasion and that in response, it has "paused all product sales" in the country. Apple also said it has moved to limit access to digital services, such as Apple Pay, inside Russia, and restricted the availability of Russian state media applications outside the country.

"Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia," Apple said. "And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens."

MORE: Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history
EMBED More News Videos

Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.



Apple's decision comes as tech companies have faced increasing public pressure to act against Russia. The Ukrainian government last week had asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all begun cracking down on content shared by Russian media amid intensifying pressure from European officials to act against pro-Russian propaganda. Netflix also said it is refusing to air Russian state TV channels in the country.

Following news of Apple's decision on Tuesday, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook should "finish the job" and again urged the company to "block" access to its app store in Russia.

WATCH: Stories of fleeing Ukrainians
EMBED More News Videos

The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees, depending how long the invasion continues.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsapple watchwartechnologyappleconsumernatovladimir putincomputersrussiaukraineu.s. & worldcellphonelaptopsconsumer concerns
RUSSIA
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
Ukrainian women joining the fight against Russian invasion
SoCal Russian restaurant owner reports threats over Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
West Hollywood jewelry heist caught on video
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
Show More
Borderline shooting hero honored at Thousand Oaks memorial
ACLU sues Texas after Abbott's directive towards transgender children
LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme
SoCal Russian restaurant owner reports threats over Ukraine crisis
'The Issue with Elvis' started as family fun, but soon became a hit
More TOP STORIES News