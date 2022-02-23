hostage

Armed man holds hostage inside Apple Store for crypto ransom, then is run over by officers: Police

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours.
EMBED <>More Videos

Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police

AMSTERDAM -- A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

"The hostage played a sort of hero's role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation," Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. "Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer."

Police special intervention units and rescue workers are seen next to the Apple Store, two windows at right, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong



After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hostageransomappleu.s. & worldcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOSTAGE
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
Police increase patrols near synagogues in LA and Beverly Hills
TOP STORIES
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters
Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person with same name for 13 days
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Procession held for police officer killed in OC helicopter crash
Coldest storm of season moves out Wednesday, but wintry weather stays
Show More
Drivers passing through Grapevine keeping close eye on snow and ice
LA City Council approves plan to reduce speed limits in some areas
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
Man arrested for burglary at historic Sowden House in Los Feliz
More TOP STORIES News