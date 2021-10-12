New video shows Apple Store stabbing in New York City; suspect reportedly refused to wear mask

The incident was all caught on camera after the suspect reportedly refused to wear a mask when entering the Manhattan store, which is the policy.
The man appeared to go into an absolute rage and began fighting with Alejandro Sosa.
The attacker can then be seen pulling out a knife and stabbing 37-year-old Sosa three times in the head, back and arms and leaving the store.
Sosa is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital, but his attacker is still on the loose.
Police are hoping the video will help identify the suspect who walked away with a portion of his face covered.
The wife of the victim spoke exclusively with ABC's New York affiliate WABC, and she said she just wants the suspect to surrender or for someone to turn him in to authorities.
"He's the love of my life; I'm happy he's alive," Iris Figureroa said.
Sosa has been working at the store since March of 2020. His wife said there were never any problems until last Friday.
"I really wish he'd come forward, come forward and let the cops get them; I don't know why they did this to my husband," Figureroa said. "He did his job, he went, never had any issues; so yeah, this is pretty devastating to me."
The couple hopes to one day start a family, but, for now, they are setting their sights on Sosa's recovery and their anniversary on Oct. 31.
"He told me I kept him alive, what he told me, I pray he stays that way. I felt this could have ended way differently; I'm very happy he's alive," she said.
