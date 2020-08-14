Apple Valley woman charged in deaths of her 2 baby daughters, 3 years apart, while under influence

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Apple Valley woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of her two infant children three years apart - both times while she was allegedly under the influence, officials say.Investigators say Kristin Brandon, 28, was under the influence when she smothered her 2-month-old daughter Natalie in March 2020."During the last five months, detectives have gathered information and evidence that determined Kristen Brandon was under the influence, therefore negligent in her care of Natalie and ultimately smothered her," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.She has been charged with murder for Natalie's death.While detectives were investigating Natalie Brandon's death in March 2020, they learned that Kristin Brandon had a baby in 2017 - and that girl died when she was two months old.Investigators began looking back at the older death and say they believe the baby girl, Aryana Harper, died as a result of negligence while Kristin Brandon was under the influence.She has been charged with manslaughter in the 2017 death.The sheriff's department did not specify what substance or substances they believe Brandon was under the influence of during the deaths of her two infant daughters.