SoCal's air quality improving - but not necessarily because we're all staying home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been seeing better air quality recently, but it's not clear yet if that's because of reduced activity from the coronavirus or other factors.That's according to the head of the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the agency that's responsible for monitoring air quality and enforcing environmental rules.AQMD executive officer Wayne Nastri says there are other factors which can be contributing to the improvement in the short term."I think there's no doubt the air quality is actually better," Nastri told Eyewitness News. "The question is, is it a result of COVID-19 or is it a result of other factors? For us the biggest factor we see is weather conditions."For more on Nastri's take on Southern California's air quality and how his agency is responding to the coronavirus crisis, watch the video above.