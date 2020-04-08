Health & Fitness

SoCal's air quality improving - but not necessarily because we're all staying home

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been seeing better air quality recently, but it's not clear yet if that's because of reduced activity from the coronavirus or other factors.

That's according to the head of the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the agency that's responsible for monitoring air quality and enforcing environmental rules.

AQMD executive officer Wayne Nastri says there are other factors which can be contributing to the improvement in the short term.

"I think there's no doubt the air quality is actually better," Nastri told Eyewitness News. "The question is, is it a result of COVID-19 or is it a result of other factors? For us the biggest factor we see is weather conditions."

For more on Nastri's take on Southern California's air quality and how his agency is responding to the coronavirus crisis, watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiapollutioncoronavirus californiacoronavirusair quality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News