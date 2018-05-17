A traffic stop in West Covina turned up more than a dozen illegal guns, including AR-15s and an AK-47, the West Covina Police Department announced Thursday.On May 7, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 2017 Jeep Liberty in the area of Lark Ellen and Rowland streets for a vehicle code violation.During the incident, officers were surprised to find a rifle in the back seat. The driver, a convicted felon, was detained and a continued search led to the discovery of nine handguns and five assault rifles, including AR-15s and an AK-47, police said."They were all stored in the vehicle, but it's my understanding that none of them were actually loaded, although there was ammunition in the car, so they very well could have easily been loaded by the driver should he have accessed them," said Lt. Travis Tibbets.The driver, 28-year-old Andrew Jose Solis, of La Puente, was arrested and booked for possession of assault rifles, possession of ammunition/criminal street gang activity, illegal possession of firearms and convicted felon in possession of firearms.The weapons, which were booked into evidence, represent one of the largest single gun seizures made during a traffic stop in the city, authorities said.It is believed that Solis transported the weapons across state lines into California.An investigation is ongoing.