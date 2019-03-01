Aranda Briones case in Moreno Valley: 2 brothers plead not guilty to murder

Two brothers suspected of killing a missing Moreno Valley teen pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two brothers suspected of killing a missing Moreno Valley teen pleaded not guilty to murder.

Owen Skyler Shover, 18, and Gary Anthony Shover, 21, entered their pleas Friday morning in court during their arraignment. No bail was set, and their next court date is set for March 28.

The two, who have been charged with murdering 16-year-old Aranda Briones, were assigned a public defender at their court date last month.

MORE: Candlelight vigil held in honor of Aranda Briones

Aranda was reportedly last seen on Sunday, Jan. 13 near the Moreno Valley Community Park at Frederick and Cottonwood. Her family said the last person she was with was Owen Skyler Shover, who claimed she was dropped off there to be with one of her friends and she was spotted getting into a gray four-door car. Sheriff's officials said a camera system that was reviewed destroys that timeline.

Police said the brothers were high school friends of Aranda.
