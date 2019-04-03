Arcadia after-school program employee arrested for lewd acts with child

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Arcadia after-school program employee has been arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, authorities announced Tuesday, and police think there may be more victims.Moises Davila worked part-time for the Afterschool Recreation Program at Longley Way Elementary School in Arcadia.Arcadia police say they were notified of suspicious physical contact between Davila and a girl who was attending the program.Davila, 20, is free on $100,000 bail. Detectives are looking for additional victims.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case number 1901435. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).