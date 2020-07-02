Arcadia police expand probe into handling of case involving sexual exploitation videos, high school students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6265850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One former Arcadia High School student says police did not investigate earlier complaints about the allegations.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation into sexual exploitation of minors is expanding as the Arcadia Police Department examines how police personnel handled a report last year.A former member of the Arcadia High student council, Dylan Chan was arrested after detectives searched his home last week. The 18-year old faces charge of sexual exploitation of a child, using a minor for sex acts and distribution of child pornography.A former classmate who is using the name "Judy" to protect her privacy says that she was 17 when Chan had sex with her, recorded it without her consent, then posted it on social media."At I first found out, I just couldn't believe that he would do something like that to me," says Judy.Because of an earlier experience, she says didn't feel Arcadia High administrators would take her seriously if she reported it to them. She says classmates urged her to keep silent."Just telling me that would ruin his life if I did that and calling me back (saying) he would change," says Judy.Seven months later she took evidence of the illicit social media posts to Arcadia police. She also addressed her classmate in an online letter, calling them out for failing to condemn the activity which she says was carried out by multiple male students."It was a pretty open secret in our high school, like kind of everyone knew about this chat," says Shria, a recent Arcadia High grad who wants to keep her last name private.Acting as whistleblowers, Shria and classmate Hailey describe the online activity they witnessed and the difficulty as teenagers to reporting it."I was definitely very intimidated, especially because these people sat next to me in classrooms. So many people were friends with them," says Hailey.The newly graduated teens say that they had alerted the school and police investigators long ago.Captain Paul Foley said last week he had no knowledge of a report that the pair made last June. But now upon further investigation he says he found the recorded report and says the department is conducting an internal investigation into what happened with that call.Two years ago, when Hailey was a sophomore she reported to the dean that boys including Chan were soliciting nude photos on SnapChat. She says if Chan was disciplined at that time, the punishment was not serious enough to be noticed by classmates or deter further activity by Chan.A school spokesman, Ryan Foran says privacy laws prevent discussion of school matters."We are continuing to hear and listen to our students and are supporting them in every way possible, even when possible misconduct did not take place on school premises or with school property," says Foran in a written statement which also included a list of resources for students.The whistleblowers say that more must be done to support young women who are shamed and harassed."Because a lot of girls feel scared to come and report, because a lot of the blame is put back on the victim," says Hailey.