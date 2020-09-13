Arcadia residents ordered to evacuate amid 'dangerous' conditions as Bobcat Fire burns over 31K acres

Evacuation Order Map: All residents north of Elkins Ave. and east of Santa Anita Ave. Residents in the area are advised to use Santa Anita Ave. to leave the area. https://t.co/veTckPzmqO pic.twitter.com/ANXhamGoQm — Protect Arcadia (@ProtectArcadia) September 13, 2020

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Residents in Arcadia on Sunday were ordered to evacuate their homes due to "dangerous wildfire conditions" as the Bobcat fire burned downhill toward communities in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.Firefighters worked overnight to keep flames from threatening other populated areas that remained under evacuation warnings.At 10 a.m., Arcadia residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue were order to immediately evacuate. Residents should use Santa Anita Avenue to leave the area.An evacuation center has been set up at Santa Anita Park at 285 West Huntington Drive. Residents should enter through Gate 5. More information about the center was available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).Evacuation warnings were in effect for Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. An evacuation order was also issued for Camp Williams.As of Sunday morning, the Bobcat fire has scorched 31,991 acres and is only 6% contained.The blaze burned downhill overnight toward Monrovia and north toward State Route 2 in the Buckhorn Area, with significant'' western growth toward Mt. Wilson, Angeles National Forest officials reported.The #BobcatFire is most active near Big Santa Anita Canyon. Crews, supported by aircraft, will engage in strategic firing along the SW edge of the fire. Smoke will clear out earlier than previous days, increasing fire activity," they tweeted Sunday morning.Officials said that as air conditions allow, helicopters were being used to support ground forces, and that Sunday's focus would be on keeping the fire south of Highway 2 and west of Highway 39.