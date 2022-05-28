LA Archbishop José Gomez tests positive for COVID following recent trip

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19.According to a statement issued by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on Friday, Gomez had been experiencing mild symptoms after a recent trip.The 70-year-old is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot, according to officials.The archdiocese said he's currently isolating at home."I am grateful to be experiencing mild symptoms and look forward to returning to my in-person ministry soon," said Gomez. "I continue to offer my prayers for all those suffering from this virus. Let us all continue to pray for those who may be seriously ill that they may find healing in the grace of our Lord through the intercession of our Blessed Mother."This comes as cases in L.A. County continue to climb with 6,200 new infections reported on Thursday and nine deaths."None of us want to continue to see a rise in cases," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "None of us want to see our healthcare system stressed out or see more people come down with serious illnesses."