Are you in the path of totality? Total solar eclipse streaks across US on April 8

A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.
The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness - a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent. That's the place to be to experience the full eclipse - most of the rest of the continent outside the path of totality will get a partial eclipse.
During a total solar eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blotting out the sunlight. On April 8, the moon's shadow will slice a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast across North America, briefly plunging communities along the track into darkness.
North America won't experience totality again until 2033, but only in Alaska. The next isn't until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota. There won't be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045.
The path of total darkness - the path of totality - crosses 15 states.
The key ones are:
- Tennessee and Michigan just get a small slice. The rest of the lower 48 states will see a partial eclipse. The farther from the path of totality, the smaller the moon's bite will be out of the sun.
