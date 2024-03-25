Are you in the path of totality? Total solar eclipse streaks across US on April 8

A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness - a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent. That's the place to be to experience the full eclipse - most of the rest of the continent outside the path of totality will get a partial eclipse.

TUNE IN | ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8

To celebrate a rare total solar eclipse that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and Nat Geo will air a two-hour live special on April 8.

WHAT IS A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blotting out the sunlight. On April 8, the moon's shadow will slice a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast across North America, briefly plunging communities along the track into darkness.

North America won't experience totality again until 2033, but only in Alaska. The next isn't until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota. There won't be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045.

WHICH STATES WILL GET A FULL ECLIPSE?

The path of total darkness - the path of totality - crosses 15 states.

Are you in the path of totality? See a map of April 8th's total solar eclipse.

The key ones are:

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Missouri

Illinois

Kentucky

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

- Tennessee and Michigan just get a small slice. The rest of the lower 48 states will see a partial eclipse. The farther from the path of totality, the smaller the moon's bite will be out of the sun.

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous states. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

You can check out more eclipse coverage here.