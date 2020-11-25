Sports

Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Former soccer great Diego Maradona acknowledges fans next to a small, generic replica of a FIFA World Cup soccer trophy at the Casa Rosada government house. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Matias Morla, Maradona's longtime agent, confirmed to EFE.

The World Cup-winner was recently hospitalized and underwent brain surgery and was released on Nov. 11.

The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You'll always be in our hearts

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and also played for Barcelona at club level as well as Napoli, who he helped lead to the Serie A title.
