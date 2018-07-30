Canyon Country stabbing: Argument between friends leads to man's death

A homicide investigation is underway in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita on Monday after a man was stabbed to death, sheriff's officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CANYON COUNTRY, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
Homicide investigators say an argument between two friends led to one of those men being fatally stabbed in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita on Monday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the 27400 block of Dewdrop Avenue at about 6 a.m. to investigate the stabbing of a man.

The wounded man, later identified by coroner officials as 29-year-old Brent Hariston, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead minutes later.

According to investigators, the victim and suspect were getting ready to go on a paint job at about 5:30 a.m. when the two got into an argument. The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed Hariston, officials said.

The victim's mother saw the altercation unfold and called 911.

Once deputies arrived, the suspect, wearing bloody clothes, was taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the argument. Officials said the two men had recently met in rehab.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the sheriff's homicide bureau at at (323) 890-5500.
