u.s. & world

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

(Google Maps Street View)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District said the situation was "contained" and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an "isolated incident." The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks because of winter weather and subsequent water issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
McDonald's employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms
LA County vaccination sites expand eligibility
Massive tree crashes down on Santa Ana neighborhood
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine headed to CA
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Should Kobe be the new NBA logo?
Show More
2 people dead, 2 deputies injured after crash in Jurupa Valley
Bay Area woman's missing dog found 600 miles away in Mexico
Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood reopening after monthslong closure
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Father and son reflect on making history with Fresno Fire Department
More TOP STORIES News