Arleta taco truck worker shot during robbery attempt; 3 suspects at large

ARLETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A taco truck employee was shot by three suspects who tried to rob him in Arleta.
The incident occurred Wednesday night near the intersection of Lev and Wentworth avenues.
The three suspects tried to rob the victim then opened fire, striking him once, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, and he is expected to be OK.
The three suspects remain at large.
