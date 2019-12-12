Armed gunmen rob 2 men during home invasion at mansion in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint outside of a multi-million dollar mansion in Encino, just a few homes down from the Jackson Family estate.

The victims were returning to a home in the 4300 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they were approached by three suspects, including at least one who was armed, according to Los Angeles police.

The group of suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry, authorities said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Police did not release details on who lives in the home, but no injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyhome invasionrobberymansionarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
LA County DA challengers address homelessness, death penalty in debate
Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Catholics
Show More
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Lytle Creek area
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
With these tips, parents can avoid holiday hazards for kids
More TOP STORIES News