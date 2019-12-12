Armed gunmen rob 2 men during home invasion at mansion in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint outside of a multi-million dollar mansion in Encino, just a few homes down from the Jackson Family estate.The victims were returning to a home in the 4300 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they were approached by three suspects, including at least one who was armed, according to Los Angeles police.The group of suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry, authorities said.A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.Police did not release details on who lives in the home, but no injuries were reported.