Armed man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Reseda home

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after a shooting and hours-long standoff prompted a massive police presence in a Reseda neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police said an armed man refused to come out of a home after a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SWAT team also responded to the scene.

The man was taken in to custody more than seven hours later, police say.

Road closures were in effect in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and Wilbur Avenue.

No one was hurt in the shooting, police say.

It is unclear if the man was involved in the shooting or if anyone was in the home with the suspect at the time of the barricade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
resedalos angeleslos angeles countybarricaded manbarricadestandoff
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA; suspect sought
3 detained amid search for missing West Covina man
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Minor league pitcher's family, including 1-year-old, murdered
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Illinois mall
Driver flees scene after plowing into thrift store in Pico Union
SB 101 in Hollywood reopens after body found on roadway
Show More
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Video: Woman intentionally smashes into car at Hollywood taco truck
Upland police officer getting plenty of looks after recruitment post goes viral
Dr. Lucy Jones leads tour of the San Andreas Fault
Silver Lake residents hope to help coyote spotted with toy lodged around jaw
More TOP STORIES News