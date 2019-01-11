Armed man leads bizarre stop-and-go chase in South LA

An armed suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a bizarre stop-and-go chase in the South Los Angeles area on Friday.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES --
The red SUV traveled with at least one flat tire along surface streets as crowds of people looked on.

The SUV stopped at 75th and Figueroa streets, with multiple patrol vehicles behind him.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed the driver with a gun in his lap while he waved a photo of a woman outside the driver's side window.

The suspect appeared distraught as the standoff continued for a few minutes.

The man then drove into an alleyway, where he became temporarily stuck between another vehicle and a fence.

Crowds of people followed close behind as the driver continued to move slowly toward the other side of the alleyway on 74th street, where the street was shut down with patrol vehicles waiting.

The SUV came to a stop one last time. Just minutes later, the suspect was seen stepping out of the vehicle with his arms up. He was taken into custody apparently unharmed.
