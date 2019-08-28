Armed man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Reseda home

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after a shooting and hours-long standoff prompted a massive police presence in a Reseda neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to authorities.Los Angeles police said an armed man refused to come out of a home after a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The SWAT team also responded to the scene.The man was taken in to custody more than seven hours later, police say.Road closures were in effect in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and Wilbur Avenue.No one was hurt in the shooting, police say.It is unclear if the man was involved in the shooting or if anyone was in the home with the suspect at the time of the barricade.