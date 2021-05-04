Video captures armed men posing as police officers, handcuffing and carjacking victims in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows two men carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint while impersonating police officers in Burbank over the weekend.The incident was reported about 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Naomi Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Emil Brimway."Officers arrived on scene and encountered two victims who were handcuffed,'' Brimway said in a statement."During their investigation, officers learned the victims had been carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects impersonating police officers,'' Brimway said. "The suspects were wearing shirts with the word POLICE' written on the front.''Home surveillance video shows the suspect's vehicle with flashing police lights pulled next to the victim's vehicle, an SUV.The victims were not injured, Brimway said. The suspects who took off in the victim's SUV were described as males with shaved heads. They were in a gray car. No other details were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 818-238-3210.