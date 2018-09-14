Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff near Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink station

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team was involved in a standoff with an armed man Friday morning near the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink station.

The barricade situation began shortly before noon in the area of San Fernando Road and Bleeker Street, where the gun-toting parolee was holed up between two buildings.

Almost an hour later, the suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered, police said.

He was not immediately identified, and the crime connected to his parole was not disclosed.
