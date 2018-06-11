Armed robbery suspect arrested after barricade in Anaheim home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A robbery suspect barricaded himself inside an Anaheim home for several hours Monday until SWAT officers were able to take him into custody.

The situation began around 6:30 a.m., when Anaheim police received a report about a man who brandished a firearm from inside a home in the 2500 block of W. Chanticleer Street. The victim told police that this man was the same suspect had robbed him at gunpoint late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Police officers responded, but they were not able to locate the suspect at that time.

Monday afternoon, police officers learned that the suspect was barricaded inside the Chanticleer Street home and refusing to exit. Investigators said multiple attempts were made to gain compliance to no avail.

SWAT officers were called in to assume command of the situation shortly after noon.

According to Anaheim police, flashbangs were deployed as part of the tactical operation.

Some residences in the area were evacuated along Chanticleer Street, Vinevale Street and Harriet Lane, police said.

The 21-year-old male was wanted for armed robbery and brandishing a firearm, police said.

By around 3 p.m., police said the suspect was in custody. They did not release details on how he was taken into custody.
