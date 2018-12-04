Police chase: Armed robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after wild police chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police stopped a robbery suspect who led officers on a wild chase into the Long Beach area with a PIT maneuver.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect wanted for two armed robberies led Los Angeles police officers on a wild chase before being taken into custody in the Long Beach area on Tuesday.

The suspect was wanted for allegedly committing two armed robberies, authorities said. He apparently used a knife during those crimes.
EMBED More News Videos

A robbery suspect was fleeing from police at high speeds on various freeways in the Long Beach area of Los Angeles County.


The suspect, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, sped up the northbound 110 Freeway in the Wilmington area but exited onto surface streets, driving at high speeds to avoid capture.

The suspect also drove on the wrong side of the road, putting other drivers at risk.

After weaving through surface streets, the suspect traveled onto the Eastbound 91 Freeway in the Long Beach area, passing the 710 Freeway.

The suspect then exited the freeway and proceeded to drive recklessly on surface streets -- at times even driving on the wrong side of the freeway and running red lights.

A police officer eventually conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect to lose control of the vehicle. The suspect was pulled out of the car, tackled to the ground and taken into custody.

The reported armed robberies occurred in the San Pedro area, and the suspect was under police surveillance when the chase began, authorities said.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearmed robberyfreewayWilmingtonLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
Mother, adult son found dead in Baldwin Park
Woman stabbed to death after giving money to panhandler
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
CA's historic drop in arrests still imperils blacks
LA Council President Herb Wesson announces bid for county supervisor
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Show More
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Subaru introduces plug-in hybrid Crosstrek
Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
More News