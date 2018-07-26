Armed suspect arrested shortly after robbing Anaheim liquor store

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect early Thursday morning after he stole approximately $500 from an Anaheim liquor store.Officers with the Garden Grove Police Department located the suspect in the area of Brookhurst Street and Chapman Avenue at around 12:15 a.m., about an hour after he had targeted K & M Liquor at 9510 Katella Ave.According to police, the armed suspect had entered the store and removed a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband before demanding money from the clerk.After receiving cash from the clerk, the suspect fled the store on foot.He was booked at Orange County Jail for armed robbery.