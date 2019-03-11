Armed man shot by San Bernardino police after charging at officer, police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot in San Bernardino by police early Monday morning after allegedly charging at an officer.The shooting occurred at the intersection of 4th and Allen.Police said when an officer confronted the armed suspect, the man charged at the officer.At least one officer then shot the suspect.Video from the encounter shows the suspect shirtless and telling officers to shoot him.It was not known what weapon the suspect was armed with. Police have not confirmed if they used lethal or non-lethal weapons during the confrontation.Information regarding the condition of the suspect was not immediately available.Police are investigating the shooting, and plan on releasing further information later in the day.