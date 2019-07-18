Armed suspect wanted for allegedly robbing 11 businesses in L.A., Inglewood

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $25,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to the arrest of an alleged serial robber who appears to be targeting businesses in the cities of Los Angeles and Inglewood.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public's help to find the suspect who they say has committed nearly 12 armed robberies.

Police say the crime spree began with a robbery last December in Inglewood and since then, he's hit 10 different locations around Los Angeles.

The suspect tends to rob restaurants and gas stations in the early morning hours, often jumping over the counter and pointing a handgun at employees while demanding cash before fleeing on foot, according to detectives.

Surveillance video suggests the latest robbery happened Monday in the Fairfax District.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s, around 6 feet tall and is believed to weight approximately 150 pounds.
