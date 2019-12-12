Armed suspects rob 2 men during home invasion at rapper's mansion in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint outside of a multi-million dollar mansion in Encino, just a few homes down from the Jackson Family estate.

The victims were returning to a home in the 4300 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they were approached by three suspects, including at least one who was armed, according to Los Angeles police.

The group of suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry, authorities said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Police did not release details on who lives in the home, but no injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyhome invasionrobberymansionarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Christmas decorations targeted by thieves in Valencia
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
Video shows violent robbery at Santa Ana mini-mart
Show More
Controversial Zapata painting will stay on display in Mexico
2 arrested after intoxicated vandalism spree on cars in South LA
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Illinois home
Burbank police take children on holiday shopping spree
Oakland official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
More TOP STORIES News