Armed robbery suspects confront UPS employees, steal delivery truck in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Armed suspects confronted two UPS employees and stole their delivery truck in Hesperia Monday night.Two men took the truck in the area of Mojave Street and Fifth Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.The employees notified police and an extensive search of the area was conducted but neither the truck nor the suspects were located.The employees were not injured.The suspects had their faces covered during the incident. No further description was available.