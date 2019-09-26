US Army warns of mass shooting threats online linked to new 'Joker' movie

The U.S. military is warning of safety concerns surrounding the new Warner Bros. movie, 'Joker.'

U.S. Army officials in Oklahoma said they've been alerted to online chatter about a possible mass shooting at a theater during next week's release of the psychological thriller 'Joker,' which stars Joaquin Phoenix. But officials stressed that there's no specific plot or location.

Twelve people were killed during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

'Joker' is scheduled for release on October 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theateroklahomamovie premieremass shootingu.s. & worldthreatarmy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dies just over a week after attack at Moreno Valley school
Authorities searching for person-of-interest in hit-and-run that killed 2 people in South LA
Biden addresses Trump impeachment inquiry on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Authorities seize hundreds of animals from Lake Forest reptile rescue
Mother faults Democratic donor Ed Buck in son's overdose death
2nd arrest made in connection to death of rapper Mac Miller
High Intensity Activated Crosswalk installed near La Brea Tar Pits
Show More
LA County registers highest number of hate crimes in 10 years, report says
Texas boy, 8, beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
Arrest made in recent attacks along Aliso Creek Hiking Trail, officials say
Burbank debates possible ordinance banning sale of flavored tobacco
More TOP STORIES News