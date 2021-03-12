Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

By Marianne Garvey
LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are going their separate ways.

The duo split "a few weeks ago," a source close to couple told CNN Friday.

"It doesn't seem like they will get back together," the source said, adding that Rodriguez has been out socializing in recent weeks without Lopez, who is usually by his side.

CNN has reached out to reps for Lopez and Rodriguez for comment.

The two were photographed together last month in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is currently shooting a movie. Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on a boat on Friday.

"Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie," he wrote. "What are your plans for the weekend?"

On Thursday, Lopez posted a video montage of her laughing, writing, "Find a good reason to laugh today."

Rodriguez popped the question in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.
