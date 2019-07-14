crime

Man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from market arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A Dixon man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from a Vacaville grocery store has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Robert Karr was caught on surveillance video walking into the Nugget Markets store late last month.

They say Karr took 14 bottles and walked out the door without paying.

Investigators sent out surveillance photos to other police agencies to help identify the suspect.

A detective with the Elk Grove Police department recognized Karr because he had arrested him three hours before the champagne theft for stealing paint from a hobby store.

They compared the photos from both incidents and investigators say they were an exact match.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vacavilletheftcrimesupermarketalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man accused of stealing car with kids inside chased by parents, killed
'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for robbery
Mom arrested after driving kids around in pool on top of her car
Burglar with pet cat eats homeowner's cupcakes, wears woman's onesie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE raids scheduled to take place in SoCal, across country
Two new measles cases confirmed in L.A. County
Increase seen in sharks attacking sea lions off SoCal coast
Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage in L.A.
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Alleged drunk driver crashes into Lake Forest home
Using art therapy to help stroke survivors recover
Show More
Azusa VFW Post gets a major upgrade from volunteers
1 woman dead, another man injured in Hawthorne hit-and-run
Police searching for suspects in fatal Lincoln Heights shooting
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
More TOP STORIES News