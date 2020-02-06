Arrest made after man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA

An arrest was made after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, police said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m. near the area of Hill Street and W. Adams Boulevard. Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics and police arrived to the scene and found the man dead on the road.

Investigators believe the man was trying to get into his vehicle when he was struck.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Toyota Prius, was abandoned by the driver and located a few blocks from the crash scene. It was seen with extensive front end damage.

Police detained a person and later made an arrest.

The victim was not immediately identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhit and runhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire alarms go off at site of West LA high-rise fire
21 malnourished dogs rescued from Ontario home
Former LA Sheriff Lee Baca starts prison term
Gianna Bryant's OC school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Amoeba Music reveals new home on Hollywood Boulevard
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Measles confirmed in 5 new cases in Los Angeles County
Show More
Package labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs' leads to Florida arrests
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
Kathy Bates enjoys fourth Oscar nomination
XFL's LA Wildcats open the season Saturday in Houston
Missing Santa Ana mother, 29, found, police say
More TOP STORIES News