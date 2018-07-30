Arrest made in break-in of St. Charles Borromeo Church in North Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Parishioners of St. Charles Borromeo church in North Hollywood had emotional reactions after learning that someone broke into their house of worship and damaged it. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a break-in at a North Hollywood church.

Russell Congleton was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and Riverside Drive after someone recognized him from a flyer and called police. He is accused of getting into into St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church last week and starting a fire.

Los Angeles police got a call just before 5 a.m. Wednesday that someone broke into the church. Because of the extensive damage done near the altar, all masses were canceled.

The church is a well-known landmark in the San Fernando Valley. Neighbors refer to it as the church Hollywood legend Bob Hope and his wife Dolores built. Their funeral masses were held at the location.

"There were some statues damaged. There were some stained glass windows broken. Significant damage and we're just trying to get to the bottom of it," Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

Even though investigators did not call the act a hate crime, the house of worship task force was called to the investigation, which included the FBI.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismfirechurcharrestNorth HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Freight train collides with semi trailer in Pacoima
Argument leads to man's fatal stabbing in Canyon Country
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
Show More
18-year-old man arrested for murder, elder abuse in IE
Youth pastor accused of sex assaults arrested in Wildomar
Carr Fire grows to 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild 57 percent contained
Gunman opens fire on officers after carjacking pregnant woman
More News