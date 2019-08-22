Cal State Fullerton stabbing: Arrest made in killing of retired administrator

Steven Keung Chan, a 57-year-old resident of Hacienda Heights, was found stabbed to death on campus Monday morning. The stabbing led to a manhunt in the campus but the suspect at that time avoided capture.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect or details on the circumstances of his arrest. Fullerton police are expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide details.
The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect, a man in his 20s with black hair, black pants and a black shirt, was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. Authorities were using bloodhounds to try and locate him.
A crude incendiary device was found inside a backpack under the victim's car along with items that could potentially be used to kidnap someone, according to Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus. A weapon police believe is similar to the weapon used in the stabbing was also found.
Chan left behind two sons and a wife, according to neighbors.
