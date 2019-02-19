Newport Beach cold case: Arrest made in connection to 1973 Linda O'Keefe murder case

An arrest was made in connection to a 1973 cold case involving a missing 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach, ABC News reports.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An arrest was made in connection to a 1973 cold case involving the murder of an 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach, ABC News reports.

Linda O'Keefe disappeared while walking home from school in a blue and white dress on Friday, July 6, 1973. The next morning, authorities discovered her strangled body in Back Bay.

Homicide investigators reviewed the evidence several times, but never found her killer.

In July 2018, the Newport Beach Police Department launched a social media effort to tell O'Keefe's story in her own voice on the anniversary of her disappearance.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office and Newport police will hold a joint press conference Wednesday morning with more details on the arrest.
