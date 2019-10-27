Arrest made in crash that killed 2 horses, injured 2 riders in Lake View Terrace

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed two horses and left two riders in critical condition in Lake View Terrace Friday evening.Rolando Garcia, 32, is accused of crashing his van into 2 riders on horseback, police said. The van then crashed into a wall. Garcia fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended.The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Foothill Boulevard and Wheatland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The two victims were transported in critical condition but are in stable condition.Garcia was charged with felony hit-and-run.Footage from AIR7 HD showed the horses lying in a roadway.Residents in the neighborhood told Eyewitness News that it's common to see riders in the evening."The riders aren't wearing reflective gear. The horses aren't wearing reflective gear. There's people that speed down this street....some of them exceeding 80 in their little sports cars and this is what happens," said Lake View Terrace resident, Darcy Anderson.