A man was arrested in the Los Angeles area Thursday in the Las Vegas stabbing deaths of two Vietnamese tourists who were part of a tour group out of L.A.The two were found dead in their Circus Circus hotel room on the 21st floor of the building June 1 by Las Vegas police officers. The officers had been dispatched to the hotel to do a welfare check after the couple did not show up for a scheduled tour with the rest of the group.Police said the two appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.Wednesday night, Las Vegas police identified the suspect in the case as 31-year-old Julius Trotter. The investigation led authorities to the Los Angeles area, where Trotter was arrested following a police chase, authorities said.Las Vegas police released a booking photo Thursday of Trotter from a prior arrest in February 2017. He pleaded guilty last year in Las Vegas to felony resisting a police officer with a weapon and was sentenced to five years of probation.One of the victims was identified by her daughter as Sang Boi Nghia. Her daughter told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and the male victim was a tour employee. Court records identified that employee as Khoung Ba Le Nguyen.Following the killings, Circus Circus offered a $10,000 reward for information about the slayings.