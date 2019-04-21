Arrest made in murder of Grand Terrace skating rink owner

By ABC7.com staff
GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in connection to the murder of a popular skating rink owner in Grand Terrace.

Investigators arrested on Wednesday 25-year-old Moreno Valley resident Tre'elle Potts for the murder of 43-year-old Ryan Harsany.

Harsany was killed last month at his skating rink -- Calskate Grand Terrace -- during a robbery.

When deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrived to the rink, it had been set on fire and Harsany was found dead inside, shot several times.

Investigators aren't saying what led to the arrest of Potts.

He's currently being held without bail.
