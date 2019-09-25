Arrest made in recent attacks along Aliso Creek Hiking Trail, officials say

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. -- An arrest has been made in the recent attacks along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail, according to The Orange County Sheriffs Department.

Christopher Lopez, 30, of Aliso Viejo, was booked at the Orange County Jail on misdemeanor child molestation or annoyance Tuesday.

Several incidents in one general area had Orange County authorities trying to figure out if they had a serial attacker on the loose.

One of the four most recent attacks happened Tuesday morning.

A 28-year-old woman says a man grabbed her along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail, but he ran off after she screamed.

"He grabbed her, tried to take control of her. She ended up having to fight her way away from him," said Sgt. Joses Walehwa of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. "She was able to headbutt him and escape as a result. "

An 11-year-old girl said the same thing happened to her last Sept. 18 as she was walking her dog along the same trail, when a suspect tried dragging her toward the bushes.

In an additional incident last week, a 16-year-old girl said she was walking home along the same trail when she was touched by an older man.

A 12-year-old girl reported a similar incident earlier this month near Windsong and Aliso Creek Road.

Sketches were released of the people or person responsible for the attacks.

It was unknown if all four incidents are related.
