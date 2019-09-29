Arrest made in vandalism on WWII Korean Comfort Women Peace Monument in Glendale

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest was made Friday in the latest vandalism on the Korean Comfort Women Peace Monument in Glendale.

Surveillance video shows a woman vandalizing the monument in Glendale's Central Park Thursday.

The statue, installed in 2013, represents the tens of thousands of Korean women forced to be sex slaves for the Japanese military during World War II.

Glendale police arrested 65-year old Jackie Rita Williams.

Detectives were trying to determine whether Williams is responsible for other acts of vandalism in recent weeks along Colorado Street.
