Thousand Oaks man accused of sexual assault, luring young girls on social media

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Thousand Oaks man was taken into custody, accused of using social media to lure young girls.Police arrested 26 year-old Raul Garcia on Friday.Investigators say he used social media to prey on underage girls and send them sexually explicit photos.Garcia is accused of befriending and later sexually assaulting the victims.The four girls are between the ages of 12 and 15.Thousand Oaks Police urge other possible victims to contact them, and they advise parents to monitor their kids' social media activity.