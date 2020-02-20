2 suspects arrested in connection with death of 3 women found inside Hemet home

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were arrested in connection with the death of three women whose bodies were found inside a home in Hemet, authorities said.Hemet police responded to a home near the intersection of Rabbit Peak Way and Rexford Drive Wednesday at about 9 p.m. after receiving a call of a woman lying in a pool of blood.Details regarding how the three people died was not immediately known, though they have been identified as Trinity Clyde, 18, Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46 and her daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, 21.One man appeared at the scene and identified himself as Clyde's father. He said his daughter had recently moved into the home.Heather Grisby, a resident in the area, used to work with Clyde but did not know she had recently moved across the street."She would always be so nice to me and she was like the sweetest, bubbly little butterfly that you would would ever meet," Grisby said. "I am shocked. I literally don't know how someone can do that to somebody that was so kind."A close family friend, who asked not to be identified, of the Lopez-Araiza's said a third woman who rented a room in the home, and her boyfriend, remained unaccounted for. He also added that a car belonging to one of the victims was missing.It's unclear if those those individuals were the same as those arrested.Further information about the suspects was not available and a motive has not been determined.Further information was not disclosed and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Gomez at 951-765-2396 or leave an anonymous tip with the department at (951) 765-3897.